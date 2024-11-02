 'Yaar Please Meri Mumma Aa Jayegi': Woman Resists As Baghpat Congress Leader Allegedly Flashes And Gropes Her In Leaked Viral Video
'Yaar Please Meri Mumma Aa Jayegi': Woman Resists As Baghpat Congress Leader Allegedly Flashes And Gropes Her In Leaked Viral Video

Updated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress District President of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly seen in an objectionable situation with a young woman.

The video begins with Chaudhary flashing his private parts and making advances toward the woman, who appears visibly uncomfortable. The woman can be heard pleading with Chaudhary, saying, "Please don’t do it… mumma will come… this is wrong… wait a minute… I’m afraid my mom will come."

Chaudhary denies any wrongdoing

The video, widely shared online, has caused an uproar within the Congress party, leading to serious questions about the leader’s conduct. Chaudhary, however, denied any wrongdoing and claimed the video was part of a political conspiracy orchestrated by his opponents. 

He insisted the footage has been edited with malicious intent to damage his reputation. “It is a conspiracy of political rivals who want to defame me,” said Chaudhary in a statement to the media adding that he has only verbally requested the police to investigate who made the video viral. 

Local Congress leaders on the matter:

Despite Chaudhary’s denial, the video has sparked a debate, with many people questioning the lack of immediate action from authorities. Congress members in Baghpat are reportedly cautious, with some claiming they are unaware of the video’s existence. While the scandal has raised doubts within the party, other leaders have refrained from commenting publicly, stating that an internal inquiry will be necessary before any further action is taken.

The police, too, have yet to receive any formal complaint. "There is no information about any obscene video involving the Congress leader. If a complaint is filed, we will take necessary action following an investigation." 

