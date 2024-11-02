 UP: Drunk Man Molests 12-Yr-Old Girl Outside Temple In Meerut; Shocking Incident Caught On CCTV Camera
As per reports, when the victim reached home and told her family, they lodged a report at Bhawanpur police station. Police examined the CCTV footage and arrested the man.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a man molested a 12-year-old girl returning from a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the girl trying to save herself from the clutches of the man. The accused was seen pulling the girl’s dupatta as she pushed him and ran away.

As per the victim’s mother's complaint, her daughter was returning home after praying at the temple. Amit, a youth from the village, tried to pull her while teasing her. Somehow, the girl escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached home. 

Reports suggest that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The girl who studies in class 5 was molested for a long time on the roadside but nobody came to intervene and save her. It has been said that the man has molested the girl in the past as well.

Meanwhile, villagers in the area are demanding the authorities strict punishment for the accused to set an example.

Rising cases of crime against women in UP

Despite repeated warnings from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cases of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh have been steadily rising, causing significant concern among citizens and authorities. While the state government has introduced various measures to curb these incidents, including increased police presence and fast-tracking cases of harassment and assault, the problem remains widespread.

The recent surge in reported cases of harassment, assault, and domestic violence has not only affected public safety but also raised questions about the effectiveness of current policies. In response, the government is under pressure to adopt more comprehensive, grassroots strategies that engage communities, improve policing accountability, and prioritise women’s safety across the state.

