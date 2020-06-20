Worst-ever day’s spike of 13,584, India tally nears 4,00,000

New Delhi

Those found infected with the coronavirus shot up by 13,584 in past 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday even as the daily tests shot up to the new high of 1,76,959 even as those cured and discharged have crossed 2 lakh.

The recovery rate further improved to 53.79%, one per cent above the previous day, as 2,04,710 persons recovered as against 1,63,248 still under treatment in hospitals across the country, the Health Ministry said. Those recovered are 44,463 above those still in hospitals while 8,386 made the recovery in he past 24 hours as against only 2,864 hospitalised. The total infected in the country are now 3,80,532 while 12,573 have succumbed whose percentage remains constant at 3.3% of those infected so far. As many as 336 died since Thursday as against 334 on the previous day.

For the 10th consecutive day, the number of recoveries (204,710) remained higher than the active ones (163,248). More than half of the patients who contracted the disease have recovered so far.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi both witnessed spike of more than 2,000 cases. Tamil Nadu, which is second most affected state witnessed a spike of 2,141 cases taking the total tally to 52,334 cases.

The national capital recorded 49,979 total corona cases. Delhi witnessed a record growth of 2,877 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,969 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,601 cases and 1,591 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,181), Rajasthan (13,857), Madhya Pradesh (11,426) and West Bengal (12,735).