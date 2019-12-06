Worse than a Tollywood film: Twitter reacts to pistol in the hands of Hyderbad rape accused

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.
The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.
Two policemen were also injured, he said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.They were remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.
The extra-judicial killings have drawn mixed responses, some hailed the police encounters while some said that the police should have followed the law of the land.
The pictures of a pistol were seen in the hands of one the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian killed in the encounter earlier today by police. Twitter mocked it and called it 'worse than a Tollywood film'. Some even called it the climax of Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba.
Here are some of the reactions:
Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar in a press conference said, "Today, the police brought the accused to the crime spot as part of investigation. The accused then attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing on police.
"The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During encounter, two police men have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital," he added.
