Worse than a Tollywood film: Twitter reacts to pistol in the hands of Hyderbad rape accused

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.

Two policemen were also injured, he said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.They were remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.