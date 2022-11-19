Worried about polls, Rajasthan Congress MLAs raise issues and besiege state government

Representative Image | File

Jaipur: Facing the indecisiveness of Congress's high command on the political conflict of the Rajasthan Congress, now the MLAs and even ministers are getting worried about the next elections. In the last few days, many MLAs and even ministers have raised different issues and have besieged their government in a threatening manner regarding their demands and issues.

It all started with Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas, who sought the authority to file the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of officers and asked why only the CM is authorised to fill the ACR. The ministers should be given the authority to fill the ACR with officers to control the bureaucracy. He had written a letter to CM regarding this.

Chowdhary raises the issue of reservations being given to ex-servicemen

Harish Chowdhary raised the issue of giving reservations to ex-servicemen in the OBC quota. Choudhry has repeatedly protested this issue and has directly attacked CM Gehlot for failing to resolve it.

Rajendra Yadav, Minister of State for Home, has demanded that his hometown of Kotputli be declared a district and has threatened to resign from the government over the issue.Yadav is known to be a hard-core Gehlot loyalist.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Harish Meena warned the government on the issue of the merger of government schools, saying that the government should take the issue seriously or he will oppose the government in the coming assembly session.

Ministers are attacking their government

Apart from these leaders, state minister Rajendra Gudha and MLA Divya Maderna are constantly attacking their government on various issues. Both were in Gideon's camp a few months ago.

The sources in the party said that the party has been facing the conflict of factions for a long time and it seems to continue. The MLAs have a feeling that this situation is badly affecting the poll prospects of the party so now they have started concentrating on the issues of their voters.

‘The state will enter the election year in December this year and the MLAs are bound to raise the issues of their constituencies. "In such a situation, the MLAs are refraining from showing loyalty to any one leader. Local issues are more important for them now," said an MLA on anonymity.

He said that the next budget will be the last of this government so it is the last chance for the MLAs to get from the government what they had promised to their voters.