Jabalpur Resort Murder: Police arrests accused Heman Bhadaude from Rajasthan; 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery, victim's ATM card recovered

Accused Hemant Bhadaude | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ten days after the horrifying Jabalpur resort murder case, the police have finally arrested the main accused, on Saturday. While the police were looking for Abhijit Patidar, a Gujarat based man, it turned out that the man is actually named Hemant Bhadaude a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra. Hemant changed his name to mislead the police.

Madhya Pradesh police managed to trace Hemant’s location and nabbed him from Rajasthan’s Sirohi under a joint operation of the police force of both the states. Jabalpur IG Umesh Joga shared details of the police operation in a press conference.

Joga said that the accused had posted the video after murdering his girlfriend on social media and said that his name his Abhijit Patidar, on purpose to mislead the police. He further added, “Hemant was changing his location every 12 hours. From Jabalpur to Raipur, Nagpur, Chandigarh and Ajmer the accused was travelling on a regular basis. But finally, we caught him, and the court has granted two days remand. Investigations are on and we are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the murder.”

IG Joga informed that Hemant is also wanted in more than 12 cases of fraud.

The accused was thrashed by lawyers after being presented at a local court | FP Photo

According to CSP Priyanka Shukla, “Hemant came to Jabalpur three months ago. That was when he met Shilpa for the first time. They soon fell in love and Shilpa started trusting him completely. This is why Hemant had access to her ATM and pin. She even went to the resort on November 6 of her own free will. Later, on suspicions of infidelity, Hemant brutally murdered her.”

Hemant had murdered Shilpa Jharia (22) in Jabalpur’s Mekhla resort on November 8 by slitting her throat. Two days later, he started handling her social media account and posted a video showing Shilpa’s blood smeared body. In the video, Hemant could be heard saying, “Do not be unfaithful, because this is the result."

1.5 lakh Cash, ATM card, gold chain recovered from the accused

The police have recovered more than 1.5 lakh cash, victim’s ATM card, gold chain and gold earrings from the accused. Hemant was regularly using Shilpa’s ATM card and apparently that helped the police in tracing his location. His last location was recorded in Ajmer, after which a team of Jabalpur police was sent to Rajasthan. Police have recovered several fake ID cards from him.

Lawyers thrash the accused

After the accused was presented in front of a judge, a scuffle ensued at the gate of the court. The lawyers present at the spot could not hold back their anger and thrashed Hemant. While Hemant kept saying that he killed Shilpa at the behest of Jitendra Kumar. Jitendra was arrested from Bihar three days ago on suspicion of being an accomplice in the case.