Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man slits lover's throat; posts 'Do not be unfaithful' video

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Just when the nation is discovering horrifying details in Delhi grisly murder case, a similar incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. A 22-year-old girl named, Shilpa Jharia was murdered by the man she had befriended through social media. The blood-smeared body of Shilpa was discovered in room no. 5 of Mekhla Resort under Tilwara police station area, last week. The police are yet to find the main accused in the case, Abhijit Patidar, a Gujarat-based man.

Two days after the murder, Abhijit started handling Shilpa’s social media account. He posted a video on the account where he can be seen saying, “Do not be unfaithful, because this is the result”. The video then shows Shilpa’s body with her throat slit open.

In another social media post with the victim, Abhijit has put up a caption which says, “I love you, babu, we will meet in heaven babu, sorry babu”.

The accused had also posted a picture of a luxury car on his social media account. Based on the car’s number plate, the police arrested two men from Bihar. According to CSP Priyanka Shukla, “The police had an eye on the accused’s social media activities. Based on that, a team was sent to Bihar. A few days later, the owner of the luxury car whose picture Abhijit had posted was identified as Jitendra Kumar. He is now under arrest.”

“During interrogation, Jitendra informed that Abhijit was staying in Bihar at the residence of one Sumit Patel. Sumit is also under arrest now. Police are interrogating both of them in Jabalpur and looking for Abhijit’s whereabouts”, the CSP further added.

Abhijit has previously also been accused of cheating traders and taxi operators in Jabalpur. The victims have registered a case in this regard. A team of the Jabalpur police are investigating the case from this angle as well.

A village girl, with big dreams

Shilpa Jhariya was a resident of Bhokha Devri, a tribal majority village in the Kundam police station area. Earlier, on the basis of an Aadhar card recovered from her bag, it was claimed that the victim is Rakhi Mishra. But, Rakhi turned out to be Shilpa’s friend.

Shilpa’s family members have informed the police that she was staying at a rented house in the Gorakhpur police station area of Jabalpur district for the past three years and had told them that she works at a beauty parlour. During the investigation, police talked to the owners of the beauty parlour and found out that Abhijit had first met Shilpa at the beauty parlour.

Abhijeet’s lavish lifestyle is evident on his social media profile. The police are suspecting that the woman was killed after a fallout between the couple and her greed for money and a sumptuously rich lifestyle like Abhijeet.

‘He confessed to murdering my sister’

Another shocking revelation from the case is the victim’s sister claimed to have talked to the culprit when she called on her sister’s phone. She informed the police that the culprit has her sister’s phone and he even confessed to her about murdering her sister.

