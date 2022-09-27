'World should see glorious culture, tradition, and history of C’garh': CM Bhupesh Baghel at Tourism Conclave 2022

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | (PTI Photo)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bupesh Baghel addressed the public at Tourism Conclave 2022 in Raipur on Tuesday on World Tourism Day.

Speaking about the importance of tourism, the CM said that Chhattisgarh is blessed with natural beauty and has immense tourism potential.

"Chhattisgarh was once known for Naxalism, minerals, and underdevelopment. Tourism here remained neglected for a long time and even after the formation of a new state, the entire focus was only on the Naxal menace. However, Chhattisgarh, which is blessed with splendid natural beauty, has immense tourism potential and is one of the best destinations for travel aficionados," Baghel said at Tourism Conclave 2022 in Raipur.

"The state government is constantly making its best efforts to make Chhattisgarh a first choice of travel enthusiasts," he said.

Speaking about the uniqueness of the state's rich culture and history, Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh is such a state without which even the great Indian epic Ramayana will remain incomplete. Lord Shri Ram spent most of his exile period in Chhattisgarh and this is where his mother Kaushalya used to reside."

"Chhattisgarh is the only state in the world where there is a provision to punish even the deities. This is why it is the need of the hour to tell the whole about the glorious culture, history, and tradition of the state," said the chief minister.

CM also announced the making of 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club' which will provide tourism-related training to the Youth.

As per a government release, on the occasion, an MoU was also signed between Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to promote tourism on the national and international levels.