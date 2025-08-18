Real-Life Hero In Peddapalli: Here's How A Young Man Used Mobile Video To Help Rescue Child Locked Inside Car - VIDEO | X/@NewsMeter_In

Sultanabad: What began as a routine family outing to a sweet shop in Telangana's Peddapalli district's Sultanabad nearly turned into a tragedy when a young girl was accidentally locked inside a car with the keys left inside.

The tense situation ended in relief after a quick-witted youth used a mobile phone video to guide the child out safely, earning him praise from the locals there.

A video of the entire incident also went viral on social media. Have a look;

#Telangana---#Youth rescues #child locked in car with mobile phone guidance in Sultanabad



A child was accidentally locked inside a car after the family left the keys inside in #Sultanabad (#Peddapalli).



A quick-thinking youngster used his mobile phone to guide the family on… pic.twitter.com/FFH8Fr6bWq — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) August 17, 2025

How did the child get trapped?

According to eyewitnesses, the family had parked their car outside a sweet shop when they mistakenly shut the doors with the keys still inside. To their horror, their little daughter was also locked in. As the car automatically secured itself, the child was trapped and unable to get out.

Onlookers rushed to help, trying to force open the doors, but their repeated efforts failed. The girl, distressed and confused, remained stuck as minutes passed. The family and locals grew increasingly anxious, fearing for her safety.

How a Mobile Video Helped Her Rescue

Just then, a young man stepped forward with an unconventional solution. Using his mobile phone, he searched for a video that demonstrated how to unlock a car from inside. Holding up the screen to the child, he encouraged her to follow the instructions.

To everyone’s relief, the girl copied the steps shown and successfully opened the lock from inside. Applause broke out among the crowd as the child stepped out unharmed.

Residents commended the youth for his presence of mind and presence at the right moment. “His timely action averted what could have been a major accident,” the locals said.