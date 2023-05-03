World Press Freedom Index 2023: Pakistan ranks 150 & North Korea 180, here's at what position India stands at the global report

World Press Freedom Index 2023 |

As the world observed Press Freedom Day on May 3, a report published by the Reporters Without Borders brought to notice the state of press freedom in several countries across the globe. The data revealed that India had lost its earlier position from 2022 and scored a lower rank this year.

India's rank dropped down from the 150th spot in 2022 to 161 in the 2023 edition of the Press Freedom Index. This made the country rank below Pakistan and Afghanistan with respect to the concerned subject. The two nations held the 150 and 152 spot, respectively

Meanwhile, the countries ranked lower than India include Bangladesh (163), Turkey (165), Saudi Arabia (170) and Iran (177). The last ranks were occupied by China (179) and North Korea (180).

The list topped with Norway and was followed Ireland and Denmark. Other countries in the top 10 of the index were Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal and Timor-Leste. Swizerland was on the 12th position, New Zealand and Canada, respectively, at 13 and 15. Check full list here.

