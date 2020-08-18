World Photography Day: Indians who have won the Pulitzer prize for their incredible work

In this day and age of smartphones and social media, almost everyone dabbles in photography. Be it a picture of yourself or the splendours of nature -- most of us are familiar with the concept. But while we may see dozens of photographs on a daily basis, there are some photos that set themselves apart because of the stories they tell.

Each year, the Pulitzer Prize Board goes through countless entries bestow awards in 21 categories for achievements in newspaper, magazine and digital journalism, literature, and musical composition in the US.

Over the years, there have been several Indians who were part of teams that received the prestigious awards. In 2018, Reuters' Danish Siddiqui and Adnan Abidi received awards for their photos highlighting the plight of Rohingya refugees. The two had been part of a team that created a series on the topic.

One of the photos taken by Danish shows a refugee pulling at a child as they walk towards the shore. They are wading through the water, and have just crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Another shows a woman kneeling down and touching the ground after reaching Bangladesh.