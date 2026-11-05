'Words Of Highest Chairs Hold No Value': CJP Hits Back At Union Minister Jitendra Singh Over Foreign Funding Claims

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke | File pic

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday fired back sharply at Union Minister Jitendra Singh, launching a counter-offensive following allegations of foreign funding by anti-India organisations, stating that even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today.

The escalating war of words erupted after Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that CJP activists are being bankrolled by cross-border entities and unauthorised overseas sources.

Singh said, "There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative."

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Refuting the claims and condemning what it described as a shameful reality, the CJP took to X to denounce the allegations, describing it as a shameful reality.

"This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today," Cockroach Janta Party wrote.

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On Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched a sharp attack against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleging that activists are receiving funds from anti-India organisations within and outside the country.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed that there is enough evidence to show that Dipke is being funded by unauthorised sources, highlighting that foreign-funded NGOs and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative.

Highlighting specific financial channels and targeting figures associated with the campaign, Singh said, "There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative. Abhijeet Dipke has been receiving funds from USA-based donors, Ashutosh Ranka, paid by Pakistani politicians."

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of foreign funding to the Congress, questioning the evidence behind the claims.

He dared PM Modi to participate in an open debate on the issue, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the moderator.

Reacting to the allegations, Kharge questioned the competence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for making such claims without presenting evidence.

"If the BJP, including the Home Minister, is saying that Congress is being funded by foreign agencies and they're not able to produce a shred of paper or a shred of evidence, this shows the competence level of Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar and RAW. What is the IB doing? What is RAW doing? On what basis are these comments being made?" Kharge said while addressing a press conference.

Backing Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the Prime Minister for an open debate, the Karnataka Minister suggested that the discussion should cover allegations of foreign funding involving the Congress, BJP and RSS, with Mohan Bhagwat moderating it.

"Rahul Gandhi has openly challenged that: 'Please expose us. Let us have a debate. Let us debate on who's getting foreign funding, whether it is Congress, whether it is BJP, or whether it is RSS.' And let the moderator be Mohan Bhagwat. Let him be the moderator. Let us, and let it be an open debate with the people of the country with an open press, and then we will let PM Modi answer whatever he says... let him justify whatever he has to say," he said.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate by launching a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)