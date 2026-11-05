Trouble For CJP's Ratna Singh As Delhi Govt Consents To Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Her Over Social Media Posts On Judge

Trouble For CJP's Ratna Singh As Delhi Govt Consents To Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Her Over Social Media Posts On Judicial Officer |

New Delhi: The Delhi government consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh over her social media posts questioning a judicial officer's conduct.

The matter relates to Singh's posts on X expressing dissatisfaction with an order passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey of the Saket courts in proceedings concerning her alleged detention by Delhi Police.

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Delhi government's Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) Amol Sinha granted consent after receiving a representation from advocate Kausik Chatterjee, who sought contempt action through a letter dated October 14 and a supplementary submission on October 28. In a letter dated November 2, Sinha consented to appropriate steps being taken to initiate proceedings under Section 15(2) of the Contempt of Courts Act, according to news agency PTI.

Posts Allegedly Questioned Judicial Officer's Independence

Explaining his decision, Sinha said Singh's remarks appeared to go beyond criticism of the judicial order and suggested that the magistrate was acting under instructions from an external authority.

“The said expressions prima facie suggest that the Judicial Officer was acting under the instructions of an external authority rather than independently exercising judicial discretion in accordance with law,” he said.

Sinha observed that such allegations could raise questions about the independence and impartiality of the judicial process, potentially lowering the authority of the court and weakening public confidence in the administration of justice.

He also examined Singh's later comments concerning Delhi Police and the functioning of the Special Executive Magistrate system. However, Sinha clarified that strong criticism of government authorities, by itself, would not necessarily constitute criminal contempt.

Delhi High Court To Take Independent Decision

Sinha underlined that his consent was limited to the initial assessment of the allegations and did not amount to a final finding that Singh had committed criminal contempt. The consent enables appropriate steps to be taken to initiate proceedings under the law.

The Delhi High Court will independently examine the matter and determine whether Singh's posts amount to criminal contempt. The case stems from the dispute over the judicial order passed during proceedings linked to Singh's alleged detention by Delhi Police.