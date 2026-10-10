CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh Moves Delhi Court, Seeks FIR Over Alleged Illegal Detention | VIDEO

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh has approached a Delhi court seeking an FIR against police personnel over alleged wrongful confinement while travelling to join a lawyers’ protest | AI Generated File Image

Delhi, October 10, 2026: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal affairs head Ratna Singh approached a Delhi court on Saturday, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against police personnel for allegedly wrongfully confining her and preventing her from joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was organised over the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Singh alleged that police personnel stopped her outside her residence while she was on her way to the Supreme Court to participate in a protest by lawyers, Live Law reports.

Singh Alleges Police Blocked Her Movement

Singh filed the application before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey at the Saket Court, alleging that police personnel unlawfully restricted her movement.

🚨 CJP Legal Team Head Ratna Singh has reportedly been detained along with three other lawyers. She is being kept inside a car surrounded by over 25 police personnel, with no grounds for detention disclosed so far. https://t.co/Vh3Wxn5TLR — Neha Boraa (@NehaAisa) October 10, 2026

According to her plea, she was travelling towards the Supreme Court with two fellow advocates when she was stopped outside her house. She alleged that two cars blocked her path and police personnel remained stationed outside the car doors, preventing her from proceeding.

Plea Raises Concerns Over Personal Liberty

Singh claimed that she was being wrongfully confined and restrained, and that her life and liberty were under threat. She also submitted that the court could examine video footage of the incident.

Her allegations raise questions about the restrictions imposed on individuals seeking to participate in peaceful protests. However, the claims of wrongful confinement remain allegations made in her application before the court.

Lawyers Detained Near Supreme Court

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel detained a group of lawyers who were holding a protest march near the Supreme Court against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision.

The detentions prompted the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to urgently write to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking his intervention. The association raised concerns over several advocates being detained while peacefully protesting outside the Supreme Court and being taken to the Yamuna Sports Complex.

Also Watch:

CJI Intervenes, Directs Release Of Lawyers

Following the association’s communication, the Chief Justice of India conveyed to the authorities that the detained lawyers should be released.

The developments have brought attention to the police action against protesting lawyers, with Singh’s application placing the allegations of wrongful confinement before the Delhi court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/