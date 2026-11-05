'Enough Evidence To Show': Union Minister Jitendra Singh Claims 'Pakistani Politicians', 'US Donors' Fund CJP Activists

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke & Union Minister Jitendra Singh | File Pic & ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Union Minister Jitendra Singh has launched a sharp attack against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleging that activists are receiving funds from anti-India organisations within and outside the country

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed that there is enough evidence to show Dipke is being funded by unauthorised sources, highlighting that foreign-funded NGOs and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative.

Highlighting specific financial channels and targeting figures associated with the campaign, Singh said, "There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative. Abhijeet Dipke has been receiving funds from USA-based donors, Ashutosh Ranka, paid by Pakistani politicians."

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On the other hand, on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of foreign funding to the Congress, questioning the evidence behind the claims.

He dared PM Modi to participate in an open debate on the issue, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the moderator.

Reacting to the allegations, Kharge questioned the competence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for making such claims without presenting evidence.

"If the BJP, including the Home Minister, is saying that Congress is being funded by foreign agencies and they're not able to produce a shred of paper or a shred of evidence, this shows the competence level of Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar and RAW. What is the IB doing? What is RAW doing? On what basis are these comments being made?" Kharge said while addressing a press conference.

Backing Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the Prime Minister for an open debate, the Karnataka Minister suggested that the discussion should cover allegations of foreign funding involving the Congress, BJP and RSS, with Mohan Bhagwat moderating it.

"Rahul Gandhi has openly challenged that: 'Please expose us. Let us have a debate. Let us debate on who's getting foreign funding, whether it is Congress, whether it is BJP, or whether it is RSS.' And let the moderator be Mohan Bhagwat. Let him be the moderator. Let us, and let it be an open debate with the people of the country with an open press, and then we will let PM Modi answer whatever he says... let him justify whatever he has to say," he said.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate by launching a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion.

Gandhi also tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince the Prime Minister to accept his challenge.

Earlier on Wednesday, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the government of systematically discrediting public protests and evading accountability through unsubstantiated claims of foreign interference.

Addressing the ruling party's recurring narrative against public agitations, Kumar asserted that foreign funding allegations have become the main agenda of they rulling party.

"Whenever a protest happens in our country. The allegation of foreign funding has become the main agenda of BJP," Kumar told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)