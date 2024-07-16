 'Won't Pay For Fuel': Kerala Cop Drags Petrol Pump Staffer On Bonnet For 1km In Kannur; Video Viral
Kannur City Police Commissioner Ajit Kumar confirmed the suspension and arrest of the officer, stating, "The accused has been arrested and suspended from service."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
A police officer in Kerala's Kannur district was suspended on Tuesday for attempting to mow down a petrol pump employee after being asked to make payment.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 3:30 pm when K. Santhosh Kumar refused to pay after refuelling his car. When the petrol pump attendant, Anil, tried to prevent him from leaving, Kumar started the car and drove forward, causing Anil to fall onto the bonnet. Kumar then continued to drive for about one kilometre on the busy national highway with Anil clinging to the vehicle's bonnet.

In the now-viral video of the incident, the petrol pump employee can be seen trying to stop the car and asking the driver to pay. However, the cop accelerates and tries to mow him down. Anil is then seen jumping and clinging onto the car's bonnet as the cop speeds away.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, after seeing the CCTV footage of the incident, a case was filed against Kumar for attempting to murder Anil

Anil, who sustained injuries to his hands, filed a complaint with the Town Police. Kannur City Police Commissioner Ajit Kumar confirmed the suspension and arrest of the officer, stating, "The accused has been arrested and suspended from service."

