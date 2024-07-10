Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No Injuries Reported | X

Kochi: In a terrifying incident that has come to light from Kundanur in Kochi city of Kerala, a school bus caught fire on the morning of July 10, Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there were no children on board at the time when of the incident. The bus was associated with Thevara St.Mary's Upper Primary School and was on its way to pick up students when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle.

The driver promptly parked the vehicle on the side of the road and informed the concerned authorities to do the necessary diagnosis. Soon a team of firefighters arrived at the spot. By the time, the blaze had completely engulfed the bus. The fire fighting team brought the blaze under control preventing it from spreading further. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from above the bus. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.

#Kerala: School Bus Catches Fire in #Kochi, No Children Injured.



A school bus caught fire at Kundanur in Kochi, early this morning. Fortunately, no children were on board at the time of the incident.



The bus, belonging to Thevara St.Mary's Upper Primary School, was on its way… pic.twitter.com/FPzw4ro9UX — South First (@TheSouthfirst) July 10, 2024

A similar incident was reported in Pune in April 2023, when stationary school bus had caught fire in Kondhwa Budruk, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade to extinguish it.

According to information received, the incident occurred near Mansukhbhai Kothari National School located near H & M Royal Society.

Locals alerted the fire brigade about the blaze emanating from the bus, which was parked on the roadside. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.