 Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No Injuries Reported

Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No Injuries Reported

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from above the bus as the blaze had completely engulfed the bus

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No Injuries Reported | X

Kochi: In a terrifying incident that has come to light from Kundanur in Kochi city of Kerala, a school bus caught fire on the morning of July 10, Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there were no children on board at the time when of the incident. The bus was associated with Thevara St.Mary's Upper Primary School and was on its way to pick up students when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle.

The driver promptly parked the vehicle on the side of the road and informed the concerned authorities to do the necessary diagnosis. Soon a team of firefighters arrived at the spot. By the time, the blaze had completely engulfed the bus. The fire fighting team brought the blaze under control preventing it from spreading further. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from above the bus. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.

A similar incident was reported in Pune in April 2023, when stationary school bus had caught fire in Kondhwa Budruk, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade to extinguish it.

Read Also
Tragic! 8 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Full Of Devotees Catches Fire On KMP Expressway Near...
article-image

According to information received, the incident occurred near Mansukhbhai Kothari National School located near H & M Royal Society.

Locals alerted the fire brigade about the blaze emanating from the bus, which was parked on the roadside. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: 'Abrogation Of Article 370 Had No Impact On Militancy', Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Amid Rise In...

J&K: 'Abrogation Of Article 370 Had No Impact On Militancy', Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Amid Rise In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 10, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 10, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No...

Kerala Video: School Bus On Its Way To Pick Up Children Catches Fire At Kundanur In Kochi; No...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 10, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 102 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 10, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 102 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...