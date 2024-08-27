'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In Assembly While Hitting Out At Opposition (Video)

X

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday made a controversial statement against the Muslim community living in the state while hitting out at the Opposition. In his speech, Sama said, “I will take sides, what can you do? Won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam.”

I am speaking at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dispur https://t.co/ijiBkVJzHo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2024

Sarma’s statement in the Assembly came two days after he targeted Muslims living in Assam over the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in central Assam’s Nagaon on August 22.

In the matter, the victim has been identified as a Hindu, while one of the accused is a Muslim.

After the incident, Sarma urged the Assamese Hindu community to realise who is their “ real enemy”.

Opposition parties hold demonstration in Guwahati

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia marched from inside the assembly building to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the compound, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the safety of women and condemning the targeting of a particular community for all crimes against women.

"The Dhing incident is not the only one. After that also, many such cases have taken place in different parts of the state," Saikia told reporters.

"CM is not at all serious and concerned"

"The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not at all serious and concerned about the situation. We discussed in the assembly about crimes against women with NCRB data and asked the government to take action," he said.

Saikia claimed that the Home Department has asked the Assam Police not to register "some cases" of such crimes.

Meanwhile, protests by women groups continued at Dhing demanding the arrest of the two culprits, who were absconding.

The prime accused, who was arrested on Friday, allegedly escaped from custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning, police said.

The other two accused are still on the run and searches are continuing with raids conducted at several places for them.