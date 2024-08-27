 'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In Assembly While Hitting Out At Opposition (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In Assembly While Hitting Out At Opposition (Video)

'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In Assembly While Hitting Out At Opposition (Video)

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking in the state Assembly on Tuesday made a controversial statement against Muslim communities living in the state

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
X

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday made a controversial statement against the Muslim community living in the state while hitting out at the Opposition. In his speech, Sama said, “I will take sides, what can you do? Won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam.”

Sarma’s statement in the Assembly came two days after he targeted Muslims living in Assam over the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in central Assam’s Nagaon on August 22. 

In the matter, the victim has been identified as a Hindu, while one of the accused is a Muslim.

After the incident, Sarma urged the Assamese Hindu community to realise who is their “ real enemy”.

FPJ Shorts
'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusting, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent Solution', PWD Had Warned Authorities Six Days Before The Collapse
'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusting, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent Solution', PWD Had Warned Authorities Six Days Before The Collapse
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video, Netizens Say, 'Abtak Uske Naam Pe..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik RECREATES Vishal Pandey Slap Row Incident In New Music Video, Netizens Say, 'Abtak Uske Naam Pe..'
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral
Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral
Indian Residential Real Estate Market Grows 29% in FY24; Mumbai Sees 20.4% Increase In Sales
Indian Residential Real Estate Market Grows 29% in FY24; Mumbai Sees 20.4% Increase In Sales

Opposition parties hold demonstration in Guwahati

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia marched from inside the assembly building to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the compound, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the safety of women and condemning the targeting of a particular community for all crimes against women.

Read Also
Champai Soren To Join BJP On Aug 30, Meets HM Amit Shah Along With Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; See...
article-image

"The Dhing incident is not the only one. After that also, many such cases have taken place in different parts of the state," Saikia told reporters.

"CM is not at all serious and concerned"

"The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not at all serious and concerned about the situation. We discussed in the assembly about crimes against women with NCRB data and asked the government to take action," he said.

Saikia claimed that the Home Department has asked the Assam Police not to register "some cases" of such crimes.

Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Parents Of Missing 8-Yr-Old Child In Jyotinagar, Directs...
article-image

Meanwhile, protests by women groups continued at Dhing demanding the arrest of the two culprits, who were absconding.

The prime accused, who was arrested on Friday, allegedly escaped from custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning, police said.

The other two accused are still on the run and searches are continuing with raids conducted at several places for them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Aim To Fight Against BJP Like A Consolidated Front,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah While...

'We Aim To Fight Against BJP Like A Consolidated Front,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah While...

Odisha Govt To Cull 20,000 Birds In Response To Avian Influenza Outbreak In Puri's Pipli Town

Odisha Govt To Cull 20,000 Birds In Response To Avian Influenza Outbreak In Puri's Pipli Town

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used...

'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In...

'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Controversial Statement In...