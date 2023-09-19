Women's Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi To Be Congress' Main Speaker In Debate, Will Speak In Parliament After A Year

Twitter

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will lead the grand old party and be the main speaker from the Congress on Wednesday during the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill introduced by the Modi government. Gandhi will be speaking in the lower house of the parliament after one year.

Govt introduces long-awaited bill

On September 19, the government introduced a constitutional amendment bill aimed at reserving one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women. This revival of the bill comes after 27 years of it being in limbo due to a lack of consensus among political parties.

Being the inaugural bill introduced in the new Parliament building, the government has stated that it aims to enhance women's involvement in policymaking at both the state and national levels. This initiative is seen as a step towards realizing India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047.

'It's ours': Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the Union Cabinet clearing the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill, saying “it is ours”. Sonia Gandhi's sharp reply came after she arrived at Parliament on Tuesday morning. When enquired about the Women’s Reservation Bill being brought in Parliament again, she said, “It is ours, apna hai.”

CPP चेयरपर्सन सोनिया गांधी जी संसद पहुंचीं।



महिला आरक्षण बिल के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा- यह अपना है।



साल 2010 में UPA की चेयरपर्सन रहते हुए उन्होंने महिला आरक्षण बिल को राज्यसभा में पास कराया था।



इसके बाद से वह लगातार इस प्रयास में लगी रहीं कि यह बिल पास हो जाए। pic.twitter.com/vduADt6X93 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 19, 2023

Congress has demanded the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill

The Congress in the recently concluded two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party's highest decision making body, in its resolution has demanded the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament Special Session.

On Monday, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the passage of the Bill in the Special Session. The Bill seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women was first moved by the H.D. Deve Gowda government in 1996.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)