WATCH: ’It Is Ours’, Says Sonia Gandhi On Women’s Reservation Bill Being Brought In Parliament

’It Is Ours’, Says Sonia Gandhi On Women’s Reservation Bill | Twitter

New Delhi, September 19: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the Union Cabinet clearing the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill, saying “it is ours”. Sonia Gandhi's sharp reply came after she arrived at Parliament on Tuesday morning. When enquired about the Women’s Reservation Bill being brought in Parliament again, she said, “It is ours, apna hai.”

PM Modi approved the Constitution Amendment Bill

Her remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime MInister Narendra Modi approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to provide reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies -- paving the way for the introduction of the historic bill in the ongoing special session of Parliament.

Congress has demanded the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill

The Congress in the recently concluded two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party's highest decision making body, in its resolution has demanded the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament Special Session.

On Monday, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the passage of the Bill in the Special Session. The Bill seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women was first moved by the H.D. Deve Gowda government in 1996.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government then reintroduced the legislation, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, in 2008. The legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha and it lapsed following its dissolution in 2014.

Read Also Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi After INDIA Bloc Confirms Participation In Special Parliament Session

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)