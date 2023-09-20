Women's Reservation Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With Historic Mandate Of 454 Votes

The Women's Reservation Bill on Wednesday was passed in the Lok Sabha during Special Session of Parliament in New Delhi. The bill received 452 votes in favour of it, a historic mandate by all measures. Only 2 votes were received against the bill.

A manual voting took place in the Lower House as slips were passed to the MPs to register their votes. PM Narendra Modi was present during the voting process, he was seated alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Two-third of majority was required to pass the historic Bill.

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a bill pending for 27 years and blending history, politics and societal imperatives on the first day in the new Parliament building.

The women’s reservation bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and introduced in the Lower House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

