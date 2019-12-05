Woke in the streets, disgusting in the sheets: Hyderabad rape victim's name trends on porn sites

A horrifying rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad shook the entire country and caused widespread outrage. Four people have been accused of gang raping and killing the 26-year-old veterinarian - they burned her body in Shamshabad later. The Cyberabad police has nabbed all the four accused.
But now reports have surfaced saying that the name the victim is trending on a porn website. According to India Today, the name of the veterinary doctor so brutally assaulted is the number one trend on a porn website that's quite popular in India. The further adds that the website in question has different homepages for different countries, with the homepage of each country throwing up pornographic videos most popular in the region.
The India Today report further states that when a visitor on the porn website browse to the 'Trends' section the name of the Telangana woman veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and murdered appears.
The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.
Cyberabad police on November 29 arrested all four accused -- two truck drivers and two cleaners. According to police, they trapped the victim by deflating the tyre of her scooter and committed the heinous crime when she reached a toll gate to pick her parked vehicle and return home. The gruesome crime triggered nation-wide outrage with people from all walks of life demanding death penalty for the guilty.
