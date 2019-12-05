Woke in the streets, disgusting in the sheets: Hyderabad rape victim's name trends on porn sites

A horrifying rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad shook the entire country and caused widespread outrage. Four people have been accused of gang raping and killing the 26-year-old veterinarian - they burned her body in Shamshabad later. The Cyberabad police has nabbed all the four accused.

But now reports have surfaced saying that the name the victim is trending on a porn website. According to India Today, the name of the veterinary doctor so brutally assaulted is the number one trend on a porn website that's quite popular in India. The further adds that the website in question has different homepages for different countries, with the homepage of each country throwing up pornographic videos most popular in the region.