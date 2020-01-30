Witness the spirit and plurality of India at Bharat Parv festival hosted in Red Fort lawns

New Delhi: For almost everyone, one of the biggest attractions at the Republic Day parade every year are the special themed tableaux of different states and ministries, however not everyone can get a chance to witness the extraordinary craftsmanship that goes these tableaux in real.

The Tourism Ministry had, therefore, devised a way to give everyone a chance to witness the grandeur of these tableaux even after Republic Day.

In one of its biggest events of the year, the Tourism Ministry has been showcasing all 22 tableaux at the 'Bharat Parv' organised in the lawns of the Red Fort. The tableaux kept at the Bharat Parv festival from January 25th to 31st for visitors to see them, click pictures and take selfies.

Along with tableaux, the event also features special band performances by all three armed forces and in a way extends the Republic Day celebrations for visitors.