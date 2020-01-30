Witness the spirit and plurality of India at Bharat Parv festival hosted in Red Fort lawns

New Delhi: For almost everyone, one of the biggest attractions at the Republic Day parade every year are the special themed tableaux of different states and ministries, however not everyone can get a chance to witness the extraordinary craftsmanship that goes these tableaux in real.
The Tourism Ministry had, therefore, devised a way to give everyone a chance to witness the grandeur of these tableaux even after Republic Day.
In one of its biggest events of the year, the Tourism Ministry has been showcasing all 22 tableaux at the 'Bharat Parv' organised in the lawns of the Red Fort. The tableaux kept at the Bharat Parv festival from January 25th to 31st for visitors to see them, click pictures and take selfies.
Along with tableaux, the event also features special band performances by all three armed forces and in a way extends the Republic Day celebrations for visitors.
The fest organised with an aim to boost domestic tourism, hosts over 50 food stalls from different cultures from across the country. Apart from food stalls the fest also features 27 theme pavilions by states and ministries and more than 75 craft pavilions offerering the visitors an experience of different kinds of crafts in the country.
All the pavilions and stalls are placed to support Prime Minister's 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' initiative.
"Earlier we used to provide pavilions alphabetically, but with PM's initiative we have decided to arrange states in a way that the fest looks like a blend of Indian culture," a senior tourism official told IANS.
"If you visit pavilion of Gujarat you will see a state from seven sisters right besides it. The food stalls will provide a mixed aroma of different cuisine for visitors. While culturally you will witness a 'mini India' in our fest," the official added.
The festival hosts several cultural performances with the splendour of the Red Fort as a backdrop.
This year the theme of the fest is to pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and for the same a special pavilion depicting the Mahatma's life and his teachings has been put up while another pavilion by the culture ministry also focuses on the struggles in the Mahatma's life and learnings from it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)