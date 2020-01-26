Republic Day 2020 Parade Updates: PM Modi to pay tribute at War Memorial soon

Mumbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate personnel
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
PM Modi wishes country on Republic Day
