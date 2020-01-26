India

Republic Day 2020 Parade Updates: PM Modi to pay tribute at War Memorial soon

By FPJ Web Desk

As the nation is all set to witness the 71st Republic Day, the celebration of it will start at 9 a.m. with Presidential flag hosting. At 9:15 a.m. PM Modi will lay a floral wreath at the National War Memorial. The Republic Day Parade will begin at around 9:30 a.m. and is likely to continue till 11.30 a.m. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest this year.

Crowds in large numbers arrive at Rajpath to witness the 71st Republic Day parade

Mumbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate personnel

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

PM Modi wishes country on Republic Day

