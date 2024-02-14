With Sonia Gandhi's Nomination, Congress's Top Brass To Represent Rajasthan In Upper House | FPJ

Jaipur: The supreme leader of the Congress party Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan on Wednesday. She reached Jaipur with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi to file the nomination in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. She is going to replace former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Looking at the number of Congress MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, Sonia is all set to be elected and with this party,'s top brass will represent Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha.

Why Congress leadership found Rajasthan as the safest place

Out of the total 10 seats from the state, the Congress is holding six and five of them are being represented by the central leaders of the party from other states. These include the party's general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary Mukul Vasnik Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leader Pramod Tiwari and now it is going to be Sonia Gandhi. The only Rajasthani among the six MPs in the upper house is Niraj Dangi.

During its government, the Congress leadership found Rajasthan as the safest place to send its central leaders to Rajya Sabha as Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister who managed even the toughest election of 2022 when businessman Subhash Chandra had contested the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan as an independent candidate with the support of BJP and despite this, Gehlot managed to send Mukul Vasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari to Rajya Sabha with a comfortable win. Before these three Venugopal and Manmohan Singh were sent to the upper house from Rajasthan.

Gehlot's position

This time, though Gehlot is not there as the CM one of the three seats on which election is scheduled is bound to go to Congress because the party has 69 MLAs that are more than enough to ensure a comfortable win, so the state unit sent the proposal to the party high command to give the ticket to Sonia Gandhi which was accepted by the party leadership.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, leader of opposition Tikaram Julie, former CM Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Sachin Pilot and others have welcomed the party's decision and said that Sonia Gandhi,'s representation from Rajasthan will infuse new energy to the party workers.

Election likely to be unanimous

The election on the three seats of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan is likely to be unanimous as the ruling BJP has fielded its candidates Chunni Lal Garasiya and Madan Rathore on the remaining two sears. Although the last date to file the nomination is February 15th, no other nomination has been filled yet and the composition of assembly seats does not have the scope of another candidate.