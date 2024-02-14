'Her arrival Will Strengthen Us,' Says Rajasthan Congress Welcoming Sonia Gandhi's Nomination For RS Jaipur

Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: Twitter Image

Jaipur: With Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan on Wednesday, Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra said that the former's arrival will strengthen the party in the desert state. Sonia Gandhi left her residence early on Wednesday morning for Rajasthan from where she will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | On Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi filing Rajya Sabha nomination from Jaipur, party's General Secretary Jitendra Singh says, "We welcome Sonia Gandhi. People of Rajasthan welcome her. During the UPA I and UPA II governments, a lot of… pic.twitter.com/jnJiKtLpsP — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Singh told ANI, "We welcome Sonia Gandhi. The people of Rajasthan welcome her. During the UPA I and UPA II governments, a lot of work was done, especially the MNREGA. Sonia Gandhi has worked as Congress president for a long. So, there is great joy among Congress people and the public in Rajasthan. Her arrival will strengthen us." Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully said that it will be a matter of pride that the former Congress president will represent Rajasthan in the upper House of Parliament.

"I think if Sonia Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan and filing the nomination today, it will be a matter of pride for us and the entire Rajasthan. This is a historic moment. She is our national leader and the epitome of sacrifice. She has a different aura. Nothing can be more important for Rajasthan than this," he said.

#WATCH | On Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi filing Rajya Sabha nomination from Jaipur, former Rajasthan CM & senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "...She could have gone to any state and become a Rajya Sabha Member, but if she has chosen Rajasthan, this… pic.twitter.com/euWIfuZrtK — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

"Almost all the MLAs have been called. Some are outside the state because there was no prior information, the rest of everyone is here," the Rajasthan LoP added. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Pradesh Congres Committee, LoP, our incharge and all the leaders had urged Sonia Gandhi to file a nomination from Rajasthan if she decides to contest Rajya Sabha elections. We had invited her to the state. We have been told to be on alert mode. All our MLAs are in Jaipur today. Whoever is the candidate from here will win." Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

According to the sources, her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jaipur.

Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was last elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, is retiring in April this year. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also been a member of Rajya Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, who is chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has been repeatedly elected to Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

The Election Commission last month declared the schedule for the biennial poll for 56 Rajya Sabha seats and voting will take place on February 27.