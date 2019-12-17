With CAA protests spreading all across India, here's how the world media presented it

The people of India have taken their unheard voices to the streets to protest the passing of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the world has been watching us.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha during its Winter session with 125 votes in favour and 105 votes opposing the bill.

College students, locals and some known faces have openly criticised the bill and called it unconstitutional. Critics have said that the bill violates Article 14, which promises equality before the law to all irrespective of their religion and other discriminatory factors.

As the protests turned violent, protesting college students had nowhere to hide as the police resorted to shooting tear gas sheets and opening lathi-charge. Students and locals were chased on the streets, inside university campuses and hostels. Internet in universities was curtailed and college property was damaged. More than 50 students of the Jamia Milia university were severely injured.

While all of it unfurled on live television in India, several international media outlets condemned the use of force by police and its attempt to create a hostile atmosphere.

Here’s how the international media covered the CAA protests in India:

New York Times

The NYT called the Citizenship Amendment Act ‘divisive’ in its article yesterday. An NYT article’s headline was, “Protests spread across India over divisive citizenship bill”

Another article’s headline published on the website read, “As Protests Rage, Is India Moving Closer to Becoming a Hindu Nation?”

The Washington Post

The Washington Post reported on CAA protests with the headline, “Across India, opposition building against citizenship law” The article talked about the ruling government’s positioning of the Act and the opposition’s reaction to the BJP-led govt calling the act as a humanitarian gesture.