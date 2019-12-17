CAA Protest Updates: Curfew to be lifted in Assam's Guwahati today

This situation has been created by the govt: Anand Sharma on CAA protests
This situation has been created by the govt. This is happening all over the country. PM Narendra Modi and his Cabinet has to answer its arrogant and arbitrary approach: Congress leader Anand Sharma.
Internet services in West Bengal's Howrah suspended till 5 pm
West Bengal: Internet services in Howrah district to remain suspended till 5 pm today.
Curfew to be lifted in Assam's Guwahati today
The Assam government on Monday announced that curfew in the state capital, imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the citizenship law, will be lifted from 6 am on Tuesday, an official statement said. Indefinite Curfew in the state capital was relaxed in the last three days. On Monday, it was relaxed from 6 am to 9 pm.
(Source: PTI)
United States urges India to protect rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India’s Constitution and democratic values: US State Dept Spokesperson to ANI
Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies, the department said.
