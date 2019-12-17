10 with criminal backgrounds arrested for Jamia violence, none students, says Delhi Police

He also said raids are being carried out in various parts of Delhi's south east districts to nab those who indulged in violence during protests. Delhi Police has registered two separate cases against unknown people for arson and rioting on Monday.

Jamia Millia Islamia University had turned into a battlefield on Sunday with police entering the campus and using force, following violence and arson during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On Sunday, protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony during a demonstration against the Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, police and fire fighters injured.

The force, thereafter, used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob and entered the Jamia university campus.

Jamia authorities and students claimed they had nothing to do with the violence and arson during the protest and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and disrupted the peaceful march.