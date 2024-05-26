 'Wishing For More Such Enchanting Victories..,' WB CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates KKR For Winning IPL 2024 Final Against SRH
The Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2024 final to lift their third IPL trophy.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
File Image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrating KKR's IPL victory with Shah Rukh Khan in 2014 | X

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X and congratulated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning their third IPL title. "Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!" said Mamata Banerjee in her congratulatory post.

article-image

"Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!" posted an estatic Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata were brilliant with the bowl and followed it up with a stellar performance with the bat to completely outplay Hyderabad in the finals played in Chennai.

