Winter session: Fire breaks out inside Parliament premises

A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out in Room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am today. "The fire was minor and was brought under control by 8.10 a.m.," a fire department official told IANS.

Some tables, chairs and computers were burnt in the incident. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to be concluded on December 23.

On Monday, 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

(With inputs from ANI)

