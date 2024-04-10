'Will Sell, Auction My Husband For Money': Instagram Influencer Mannat Kulharia's ‘Judaai’ Example Draws Heavy Criticism (VIDEO VIRAL)

Mannat Kulharia's reel invited criticism for her comments on her husband | X

In this day and age of social media influencers, every content creator on social media platforms wants to be in the limelight. A lot of times, we see that many content creators on social media use cuss words or crude language to get instant likes. However, in this race to be viral and famous, sometimes people cross the boundaries of decency. One such instance took place with an Instagram influencer Mannat Kulharia, who said in a video of her that she would not mind "selling or auctioning" her husband for money. The influencer also mentioned the film 'Judaai' which has a similar plot.

"Just like Sridevi (actress) sold her husband in the film (Anil Kapoor), I will also sell off my husband," she says. At this, another woman near her (who cannot be seen) says that Mannat's husband is "priceless" and that he could be auctioned. "Guys, my life is set now, I will sell off my husband," says Mannat in a video clip of her that is going viral.

The video received angry reactions from social media users who questioned that had the video been shot by a man using such language for his wife, the response would have been different.

Several users also asked how was such a video funny or even acceptable. However, Mannat Kulharia didn't just stop there. After her video was objected to by NCM India Council For Men Affairs, she abused the organisation and said that what she chooses to do with her husband (including slave trade) is her business. She abused the organisation multiple times and even dared and mocked the NCM India Council to file an FIR against her and sent her in jail.

Though she later apologised for her abusive remarks, the damage had been done. People urged the organisation to take action against her and not back down after her apology.