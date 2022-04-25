Will oppose Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Parliament: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and leader of opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said his party would oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Parliament.

"If such a law (UCC) is brought in, we will oppose it in Parliament," news agency ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

Sharad Pawar says will put forth opinions regarding UCC when time arises

Asked if Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given signals about bringing the UCC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said if any decision is to be taken, it has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

"In Parliament, there is a tradition that before taking such decision, a dialogue takes place with the opposition. If that opportunity comes, we will also put forth our opinions," he said.

Examining possibility of implementing UCC in Himachal Pradesh: CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today said that his government is examining the possibility of implementing UCC in the state.

Interacting with the media, Thakur said: "I think UCC is a good decision. We are examining how to implement the UCC in the context of Himachal Pradesh. A decision will be taken in the future."

Thakur, however, is non-committal on whether UCC will be implemented before the Assembly polls or not. "We are not ruling out, we are examining how it will be implemented or how it can be better. We have not constituted a committee for the purpose but told the official to examine it to find out how it will be done. Decision will be made after properly studying it," he said.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:33 PM IST