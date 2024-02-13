'Will Not Allow Peace To Be Disrupted': Haryana Home Minister Appeals To Farmers To Withdraw 'Delhi Chalo' March

Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana home minister (HM) Anil Vij on Tuesday appealed to farmers to withdraw their "Delhi Chalo" march, engage in dialogue and that the state government would not let peace be disrupted.

Interacting with newspersons here this evening, Vij pointed out that the Central government, represented by agriculture minister Arjun Munda, was ready for dialogue and held that a solution would come through dialogue, not through attacks on Delhi or Haryana.

He said that it was the first time the government had come from Delhi to Chandigarh for talks and questioned whom the farmers intended to talk to in Delhi and suggested that it was essential to conduct discussions.

Highlighting that two rounds of talks with Central ministers had already taken place in Chandigarh, Vij emphasised that the government was not refusing further discussions. He further questioned the farmers' insistence on going to Delhi when talks could happen in Chandigarh.

Regarding security concerns, Vij assured that the state was fully prepared and that it would not let peace be disrupted. When asked about Haryana's borders, he said that officials were vigilant and maintaining control.

Farmers declare 'temporary ceasefire'

Meanwhile, in a late evening development, farmer leaders declared a temporary ceasefire till Wednesday morning asking the Haryana police to stop teargas shelling from their end, as well. Stating that the Haryana police had also fired plastic or rubber bullets on the protesting farmers, the leaders held that more than 60 farmers were hurt in the same. The leaders said that they too were in favour of an amicable solution and added that the government, but, was provoking farmers by attacking them.