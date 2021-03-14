'Will never bow down': Mamata Banerjee campaigns on wheelchair in Kolkata ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata: True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous. Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

Banerjee joined the five km road show from Mayo Road to Hazra More as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007. Banerjee is contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat for the first time against former confidante-turned- adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee said attempts to incapacitate her to stop her from campaigning have failed, and asserted she will canvass for TMC candidates across the state on wheelchair. "I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," she asserted.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10 after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life". The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was any attack on the West Bengal chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress leader after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.