Will make Kolkata second financial capital of India: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow at the hometurf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ahead of the road Shah also held a press conference where he claimed that if voted to power BJP will make Kolkata ‘City of Future’.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the Union Home Minister said that after ‘city of joy’ Kolkata will be known as ‘city of future’ as the BJP government after coming to power will form a committee and will allocate 22 thousand crore rupees for developing Kolkata.

“We will also make Kolkata the second financial capital of the country. Kolkata will also be the cultural capital of India,” claimed Shah.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s claim that CRPF is being controlled by the Union Home Minister, Shah said that despite being the head of a state the TMC supremo is making baseless statements.