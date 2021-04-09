Will make Kolkata second financial capital of India: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow at the hometurf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ahead of the road Shah also held a press conference where he claimed that if voted to power BJP will make Kolkata ‘City of Future’.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the Union Home Minister said that after ‘city of joy’ Kolkata will be known as ‘city of future’ as the BJP government after coming to power will form a committee and will allocate 22 thousand crore rupees for developing Kolkata.
“We will also make Kolkata the second financial capital of the country. Kolkata will also be the cultural capital of India,” claimed Shah.
Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s claim that CRPF is being controlled by the Union Home Minister, Shah said that despite being the head of a state the TMC supremo is making baseless statements.
“Election Commission controls CRPF and not the Home Ministry. Sensing defeat, Mamata Banerjee is making baseless statements. She is also afraid to see the violence free election as she wants poll rigging to mark TMC’s victory,” added Shah.
Notably, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee time-and-again claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister are running the Election Commission of India.
Speaking about the illegal immigrants in West Bengal, Shah stated that TMC supremo as opposition leader has disturb parliament thrice but after coming to power she gave shelter to the illegal immigrants just to safeguard her votebank.
“To please her vote bank she is directly urging the votes of the minorities. She has sensed that even the minorities have turned their faces from her,” shah claimed.
Taking a dig at Shah, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already developed Kolkata and also alleged that as a Central Government the BJP didn’t take any initiative for West Bengal.
Meanwhile, while campaigning for BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh at home turf of Mamata Banerjee at Bhawanipore, Shah stated that even the people of Bhawanipore don’t want TMC supremo to come back.
“Rudranil Ghosh will win by a large margin, the home citadel of the TMC supremo has turned their faces from her and so sensing defeat she is not contesting from the Bhawanipore constituency,” mentioned the Union Home Minister.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)