Independence Day 2025: 5 Women Who Fiercely Fought For India's Freedom

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2025
Independence Day is celebrated not only for the freedom but also in remeberance of those who fought for it
Amongst many freedom fighters, these women stood out for their bold and brave stands for India's Freedom
Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi – Heroine of the 1857 revolt, remembered for her unmatched bravery in defending Jhansi against British troops
Sarojini Naidu – “Nightingale of India,” poet, political leader, and active participant in the Civil Disobedience and Quit India movements
Savitribai Phule – Social reformer and pioneer of women’s education, who challenged both colonial rule and caste-based oppression
Aruna Asaf Ali – Known as the “Grand Old Lady of the Independence Movement,” she famously hoisted the tricolour at Gowalia Tank Maidan in 1942
Bhikaji Cama – Revolutionary who hoisted the first version of India’s national flag at Stuttgart, Germany, in 1907
