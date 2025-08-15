Independence Day 2025: 5 Women Who Fiercely Fought For India's Freedom

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2025

Independence Day is celebrated not only for the freedom but also in remeberance of those who fought for it

All images from Pinterest

Amongst many freedom fighters, these women stood out for their bold and brave stands for India's Freedom

Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi – Heroine of the 1857 revolt, remembered for her unmatched bravery in defending Jhansi against British troops

Sarojini Naidu – “Nightingale of India,” poet, political leader, and active participant in the Civil Disobedience and Quit India movements

Savitribai Phule – Social reformer and pioneer of women’s education, who challenged both colonial rule and caste-based oppression

Aruna Asaf Ali – Known as the “Grand Old Lady of the Independence Movement,” she famously hoisted the tricolour at Gowalia Tank Maidan in 1942

Bhikaji Cama – Revolutionary who hoisted the first version of India’s national flag at Stuttgart, Germany, in 1907

Thanks For Reading!

