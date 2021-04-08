West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Behala turns into battlefield after police cancel Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow

Kolkata: A delegation of West Bengal BJP leaders went to the State Election Office on Thursday and submitted a complaint after the cancellation of Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in Behala.

Talking to the media, BJP leader Pratap Banerjee said that the state police after giving permission had cancelled it at the last moment.

“During Trinamool Congress regime, democracy is killed completely. We have sought police permission through proper channels and even after giving permission, the police at the last moment cancelled it,” claimed Pratap.

Notably, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was supposed to hold a roadshow for their celebrity candidate of Behala (West) Shrabanti Chatterjee.

The Behala area turned into a battlefield after the permission was cancelled. BJP workers were seen agitating in front of Behala Parnasree Police station and also chanti anti-TMC slogans.

BJP candidate Shrabanti Chatterjee later without police permission took out a procession challenging the West Bengal police.

“The TMC can stop me if they want. The ruling state government has completely taken away the fundamental right of people. The TMC did this as they are sure that they will lose the polls,” claimed Shrabanti.

Meanwhile, Parnasree police station booked Shrabanti for illegal assembly outside the police station.

On the other side, BJP cadres agitated across the state over the attack on BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh. Incidentally, 16 alleged attackers were arrested.

However, though a roadshow at Behala was cancelled, Mithun Chakraborty was seen doing a roadshow at Tollygunge in favor of BJP Tollygunge candidate Babul Supriyo.

Both Behala and Tollygunge constituencies are going for polls in the fourth phase on April 10.