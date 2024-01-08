 'Will Keep Meat Shops In Ayodhya Shut On Jan 22', Says UP's Prominent Muslim Organisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Will Keep Meat Shops In Ayodhya Shut On Jan 22', Says UP's Prominent Muslim Organisation

'Will Keep Meat Shops In Ayodhya Shut On Jan 22', Says UP's Prominent Muslim Organisation

The All India Jamiatul Quresh has decided to keep the meat shops closed in several areas of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
RAM MANDIR AYODHYA | ANI

Lucknow: A prominent Muslim organisation in Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will keep meat shops closed in several areas in the state capital Lucknow on January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.


The All India Jamiatul Quresh has decided to keep the meat shops closed in several areas of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

'Decision out of goodwill'
National Secretary of All India Jamiatul Quresh, Shahabuddin Qureshi and its Vice President Ashfaq Qureshi on Monday submitted a memorandum in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
They said that the Pasmanda Muslim Community has decided to keep shut all meat shops in Lucknow's Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Faatehganj, and Laatouche Road areas.


"We all are Awadh residents. Keeping in mind the goodwill on the pran pratishtha day in Ayodhya, it has been decided unanimously that on 22 January 2024, all the meat traders of Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Faatehganj, and Laatouche Road areas will keep their businesses closed," Shahabuddin Qureshi said in the memorandum submitted to the state deputy CM.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Donates ₹11 Crore To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya
article-image

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mesmerising Look Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir During Night; In Pics

Mesmerising Look Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir During Night; In Pics

Telangana Horror: Woman Dies After Son Slaps Her, Strangulates With Saree For Not Giving Money In...

Telangana Horror: Woman Dies After Son Slaps Her, Strangulates With Saree For Not Giving Money In...

'Modi Government Should Apologise To Bilkis Bano': Asaduddin Owaisi Welcomes SC Verdict Quashing...

'Modi Government Should Apologise To Bilkis Bano': Asaduddin Owaisi Welcomes SC Verdict Quashing...

100% Land Acquisition Completed For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, Says NHSRCL

100% Land Acquisition Completed For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, Says NHSRCL

Count Down To Ram Temple Consecration Begins; Here Are Details Of Events To Be Held In Ayodhya

Count Down To Ram Temple Consecration Begins; Here Are Details Of Events To Be Held In Ayodhya