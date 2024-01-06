Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Donates ₹11 Crore To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has donated Rs 11 crore to the under-construction Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya. This information was provided by state industries minister Uday Samant, who's on a visit to the holy city.

"On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given Rs 11 Crore for the Ram Temple. Today we have come here to hand over the cheque," Samant told reporters in Ayodhya.

Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde, along with others, accompanied Samant to Ayodhya. Samant informed that the cheque worth Rs 11 crore has been handed over to the Ram temple trust.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant says, "On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given Rs 11 Crore for the Ram Temple. Today we have come here to hand over the cheque." pic.twitter.com/aQGacYmKNX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Champat Rai thanks Shinde for donation

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai thanked the Maharashtra CM for his generous donation.

"It is a matter of happiness that Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde came here to hand over a cheque of Rs 11 crore on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. The amount has been transferred to the bank account," Champat Rai said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai says, "It is a matter of happiness that Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde came here to hand over a cheque of Rs 11 crore on… https://t.co/YAiYj8a3dE pic.twitter.com/wsk0fP2vH0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Shinde credits PM Modi for temple

Earlier on Saturday, CM Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the dream of crores of Indians as the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple held on January 22 comes closer. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the event to be held on January 22.

"Lord Ram will take care of everyone. The consecration of the Ram Temple will be done on January 22, marking a historic moment for our nation," CM Shinde said.

"PM Modi should be thanked, who has played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. He has fulfilled the dream of crores of Indians," the Chief Minister said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Lord Ram will take care of everyone. The consecration of the Ram Temple will be done on January 22...PM Modi should be thanked. He has fulfilled the dreams of crores of Indians..." pic.twitter.com/AIagxdd13j — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable.

(With inputs from ANI)