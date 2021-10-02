Will Harish Rawat be replaced as Punjab Congress in-charge? Here's what we know

With the Congress party in a state of upheaval in poll-bound Punjab, the party's state affairs in-charge may soon be replaced. Reports suggest that Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary may soon replace former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat. With the state Assembly polls mere months away, the change of guard also comes at a crucial time for the party.

According to an India Today report quoting sources, Chaudhary has been mediating talks between newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who had tendered his resignation earlier this week. The resignation has not been accepted yet.

"I am ready to take whatever responsibility the party gives me," Chaudhary told the publication, without divulging much details.



Against this backdrop, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday said the Congress party has a history of 'insult' and 'use and throw' its own leaders. "Pratap Singh Kairon and Giani Zail Singh were treated in a similar manner in the past. And now, Captain Amarinder Singh has been insulted. Harish Rawat is not aware of this history. Maybe the same will happen to Harish Rawat in future," he had remarked.

Rawat for his part however has been a vocal critic of Captain Amarinder Singh recently. A day after Captain Amarinder Singh said he will be quitting Congress, party's Punjab incharge Harish Rawat said that the former Punjab Chief Minister appeared to be under "some sort of pressure".

"No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. I think he should rethink and not help BJP directly or indirectly," Rawat said in a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

