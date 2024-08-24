'Will Eliminate Naxalism By 2026': Home Minister Amit Shah Says It Is The Biggest Threat During PC In Chhattisgarh; Watch VIDEO

Home Minister Amit Shah Says It Is The Biggest Threat During PC In Chhattisgarh | X

Raipur: Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a press conference over the issue of naxalism which the country is facing, during his visit to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah has claimed that the new government formed in Chhattisgarh has worked efficiently to work against naxals. He also claimed that BJP will end the issue of naxalism by March 2026.

Watch: Live Streaming Of Amit Shah's Press Conference

He also said that around 17,000 people have been killed in naxal attacks, including the security personnel and it is the biggest threat to the nation. He also claimed that 14 top naxal leaders have been eliminated in the country and the NDA government will eliminate the issue of naxalism from the entire country till 2026.