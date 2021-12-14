'Will develop Goa just like West Bengal': Mamata Banerjee ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s holy dip in the Ganges in Varanasi.

Addressing a public meeting in Goa, Mamata said that BJP does ‘drama’ ahead of the polls and otherwise they are not seen working for the people.

“Ahead of the polls, the BJP leader visits temple in Uttarakhand and this time took a dip in the Ganges. Ganga is considered to be Holy but BJP actually demeaned Ganga by throwing bodies of Covid patients in UP,” said TMC supremo without taking Modi’s name.

“I won’t come here to rule Goa but will plan the future of Goa. People from all sections and sons of soil will be ruling Goa. I have been central minister and seven times MP so I have the knowledge to plan the administration. I will develop Goa just like Bengal,” further claimed Mamata.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Mamata and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee are on a three-day visit to Goa to take stock of the party activities ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in February.

Mentioning the alliance of TMC with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the ‘joint family’ will defeat the ‘devious’ BJP.

“The Congress didn’t respect the people’s mandate and sold them to the BJP in Goa. BJP was not the choice of Goans but due to Congress, BJP formed the state government here,” said the TMC supremo.

Amidst chants of 'Khela Hobe’, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Mamata claimed that the issue should be discussed in Parliament.

“Will the Home Minister resign? Will the PM discuss the issue in Parliament? We don’t need to learn from the BJP about farmers and laborers,” mentioned Mamata.

BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said that TMC will not win a single seat in Goa due to their ‘communal politics’.

“Didi should be grateful to BJP as under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government she got the chance to become union minister. Everyone knows the real face of TMC. Even Churchill who joined TMC used to support the BJP CM for the last five years,” said Urfan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:16 PM IST