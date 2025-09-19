 PM Modi Condoles Zubeen Garg's Death In Singapore; CM Himanta Says In Touch With Authorities To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Singer To Assam
PM Modi Condoles Zubeen Garg's Death In Singapore; CM Himanta Says In Touch With Authorities To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Singer To Assam

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in an X post that he has been in constant contact with Singaporean authorities to ensure the repatriation of Zubeen's mortal remains.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences following the death of Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. Garg, best known for his popular song 'Ya Ali', died at the age of 52 and is survived by his wife.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music," the PM posted on 'X'. "His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Following news of the singer's death, Garg's family, friends and fans began gathering outside his residence in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in an X post that he has been in constant contact with Singaporean authorities to ensure the repatriation of Zubeen's mortal remains. "I am in constant touch with the High Commissioner of India H.E Dr Shilpak Ambule. We are coordinating to ensure beloved Zubeen's mortal remains return to Assam at the earliest. As soon as the process is finalized, I will share an update," he wrote.

