 "Why Was I Called?": Kejriwal Upset Over Curtailed Speech At GGSIPU's East Delhi Campus Inauguration (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia"Why Was I Called?": Kejriwal Upset Over Curtailed Speech At GGSIPU's East Delhi Campus Inauguration (WATCH)

"Why Was I Called?": Kejriwal Upset Over Curtailed Speech At GGSIPU's East Delhi Campus Inauguration (WATCH)

"With folded hands, I request you to please listen to me for 5 minutes", Kejriwal had requested the crowd as BJP and AAP supporters kept raising party slogans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Still from the video | Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone at the new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University as a guest for the opening of the institute had to face massive embarrassment as he was told to "conclude" his speech due to unruly elements in the crowd. According to news agency ANI, BJP and AAP supporters in the crowd indulged in a verbal altercation even as Kejriwal requested them to "listen to him for five minutes."

Read Also
LG vs Kejriwal: Delhi govt resends teachers trip file to Lt Governor asking him to clear it
article-image

"With folded hands, I request you to please listen to me for 5 minutes", Kejriwal requested the crowd as BJP and AAP supporters kept raising party slogans.

Earlier, Kejriwal had arrived at the campus for the event.

A college faculty member came up to Kejriwal on stage and can be heard telling the CM to conclude his speech. This makes Kejriwal angry and he says, "if you had to conclude, why did you call me in the first place?"

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s east Delhi campus had become the latest flashpoint between AAP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Both the sides were adamant on inaugurating the new campus.

Both the parties accused one another of trying to take credit for the new campus of the university. Delhi Education Minister Atishi had on Tuesday announced in a press conference that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would inaugurate the new campus. On Thursday, both CM and the LG inaugurated the campus.

Read Also
WATCH: Kejriwal Breaks Down Remembering Manish Sisodia, Says 'They Can't Nab Freely Roaming Daakus'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

"Why Was I Called?": Kejriwal Upset Over Curtailed Speech At GGSIPU's East Delhi Campus Inauguration...

IMD Declares Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Kerala

IMD Declares Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Kerala

Zomato 'Kachra' Ad Campaign Taken Down After Netizens Call Out Video For Being 'Casteist'

Zomato 'Kachra' Ad Campaign Taken Down After Netizens Call Out Video For Being 'Casteist'

WATCH: Delhi LG & CM Inaugurate New Campus Of GGSIPU; Sloganeering Inside Hall

WATCH: Delhi LG & CM Inaugurate New Campus Of GGSIPU; Sloganeering Inside Hall

Patna Crime: Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts 2 Days After Marriage In Hotel

Patna Crime: Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts 2 Days After Marriage In Hotel