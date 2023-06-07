WATCH: Kejriwal Breaks Down Remembering Manish Sisodia, Says 'They Can't Nab Freely Roaming Daakus'

Delhi CM Kejriwal Gets Emotional At Inauguration | ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got emotional during the inauguration of an educational institution on Wednesday as he remembered Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and a dear friend of Kejriwal who made radical reforms to Delhi's public education sector and enhanced it. Sisodia has been languishing in jail for months ever since he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Scam.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the interim bail application filed by Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the ED case. Sisodia sought interim bail in his plea for six weeks in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional, as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education, at the inauguration of an educational institution pic.twitter.com/BDGSSbmpbq — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc."

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was filed on August 17 last year.

About his arrest

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.