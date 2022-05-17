Why Varanasi court sacked Gyanvapi Masjid survey chief - 7-point guide

A Varanasi court on Tuesday dismissed a top official involved in the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and has given a two-day extension to submit the survey report.

1. The commissioner in charge of the survey, Ajay Mishra, was removed after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners claimed a ‘shivling’ had been found near a pond during the court-mandated videography survey.

2. On Monday, the court directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex.

3. On Tuesday, while dismissing the commissioner, the court questioned how the survey details were leaked, since the findings were to remain confidential.

4. On May 12, the court had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner and ordered that the survey be completed by May 17.

5. But now the commission tasked with the videography survey sought additional time to submit its report, saying it is yet to be compiled.

6. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing the issue after the management of Gyanvapi mosque appealed against the survey. “The suit speaks about changing the religious character which is currently the mosque,” the petition read.

7. One of the petitioners also cited the alleged finding of a shivling, contending that the breach of confidentiality was “highly improper”.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:30 PM IST