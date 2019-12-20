Why suppressing voices with brute force? says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandh+i on Friday attacked the Modi government that has shown "utter disregard to people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," saying this is unaccepted in a democracy.

Condemning action of the BJP government, she said the Congress expresses its solidarity with students and citizens of the country in their struggle for justice.

In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concern," Sonia said while backing the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She said Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP Government against the students, youth and citizens across the country.

In a statement to the media at her 10 Janpath residence, Sonia said: "It is the duty of the government to listen to the citizen and address their concern."

She endorsed the continuous protests in universities, IITs, IIMs and leading institutions of the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government.

"Citizenship amendment Act is discriminatory and proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable as like at the time of the note-bandi, they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship," Sonia said.

She asserted that the people's apprehensions are valid and legitimate and assured that the Congress is fully committed to stand and defend their fundamental rights.

After Sonia Gandhi attacked government in a video message and showed solidarity with the agitating students, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra again went to India Gate on Friday to protest against the Citizenship Act. Priyanka said that the CAA is anti-poor and demonstration should be held peacefully, extending the party's support to the agitation which has intensified since Sunday after Jamia Millia Islamia incident.