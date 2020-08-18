Why it's vile to attack Aamir Khan for rendezvous with Erdogan’s wife

The article, which failed to spell Aamir Khan’s name right, claimed: “Remember all these Khans of Bollywood, publicly took a stand of not attending a dinner meet with Israel PM when he was visiting India. Why, because Israel is a nation of Kafirs. What Amir Khan is doing proves one more thing: money, respect, name and fame earned all this from a Hindu Majority Nation, Amir Khan dreams about converting India into an Islamic Nation.”

It wasn't clear whether the post was fake or satirical though the lack of anything resembling humour should comfortably rule out the latter.

Their opposition perhaps stems from Erdogan emerging as the only Muslim leader willing to criticise India on Jammu and Kashmir, barring Pakistan of course. Although, even Erdogan is far less vocal about criticising China about Uighurs.

The Selected Captain, as Imran is mockingly called, appears to believe that raking up Kashmir is the only to keep the public on his side amid myriad issues. It’s an approach that’s common, and quite unequivocally used this side of the border by the ruling dispensation.

The OIC has refused to jump into the issue, and Pakistan was humiliated and forced to return a billion-dollar loan to Saudi Arabia after badmouthing the Arab nation for not taking the lead to condemn ‘atrocities in Kashmir’.

Some believe that Turkey is even funding political agenda and expand its influence among South Asian Muslims.

A July report in HT states: “The Erdogan government has been funding religious seminars in India, recruiting fundamentalists to radicalise people and even take freshly-minted radicals on all-expense trips to Turkey to reinforce their learnings.”

Yet, to vilify Aamir Khan for meeting the First Lady of Turkey is an atrocious attack on a private free citizen of India, one who has contributed so greatly to the nation’s art and culture.

It’s not like ruling dispensation has any issues with Khan’s visit.

Ambassador to Turkey Sanjay Panda wrote on Twitter: “That special moment - First Lady H.E. @EmineErdogan receives India’s Cultural Ambassador and one of our finest exponents of meaningful cinema @aamir_khan on a location scouting trip to Turkey for his latest film #LaalSinghChhadha.”