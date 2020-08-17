Why it’s time to get over our fear of coronavirus

The bhay ka mahaul is thanks to wall-to-wall coverage, constant updates and every Tom, Dick, and Harry turning upon our screens to warn us. It almost makes one nostalgic for the old-style regional channels which would find the highway to hell or aliens.

Despite the fact that the science is inconclusive, every new study and research was treated like the gospel truth. In that sense, scientists, commentators act with the same dogmatism as their religious counterparts.

If we had breaking news and social media during the Stone Age, we wouldn’t have stepped out of our caves. India’s coronavirus fatality may be lower for numerous reasons.

First, our citizens, particularly those from rural areas are far smarter than we give them credit. After all, they refuse to vote based on op-eds in English newspapers. The democratisation of data means every household can be penetrated and COVID-19 prevention guidelines seem to have hit home.

Secondly, is also substantial evidence to suggest that:

1) Lockdown didn’t prevent the spread of the virus based on SERO tests in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

2) India has a lower death rate than Western countries. The coronavirus fatality rates are hugely different. Even accounting for errors, under-reporting and other lacunae in India’s healthcare system, one can surmise that the disease is less deadly here.

This could be due to a variety of reasons including broad-based vaccination, genetic factors, environmental diversity, and food habits.

But we will soon have – or already do have – a larger problem than coronavirus.

The lockdown and the stuttering economy.

No media house, even those who like to speak truth to power, wants to admit that India’s response against coronavirus was horrendous.

Yet, when one points it out, one is deemed insensitive.

You know what’s insensitive?

Not letting people earn so they can fill up their bellies. There are those who earn by the sweat of their brow. India didn’t offer too much to them. But with the lockdown and the refusal to reopen, we’ve taken away their livelihood.

There are people who want to work and those who are willing to offer them work.

But hackneyed rules are making it extremely hard. Corruption has become even rifer, and the license raj era of pre-liberalisation is back. For every task, a palm has to be greased. In fact, it appeared to have brought back the Emergency without actually announcing one. As the erudite advocate Nikhil Mehra noted: “Never before has the State sequestered so much power without declaring an Emergency. It won't relinquish that power so easily.”